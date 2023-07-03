Man trying to unhook trailer dies after vehicle backs over him, police say

Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.
Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.(PxHere)
By KY3 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A man in Missouri died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 52-year-old Eric Richards. The incident happened in Branson.

Investigators said the crash happened as the driver was trying to unhook a trailer. They said Richards was standing between the vehicle and the trailer when the trailer became unhooked and started to roll back.

Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle but failed to place it in park. The vehicle then hit Richards, killing him.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a woman with this loaded handgun at the security...
West Virginia woman tries to bring loaded gun onto flight, officials say
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
(L-R) William Lewis, Patrick Hillery, and David Gibson
3 men charged after pound of meth found in car in Bridgeport

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | July 3, 2023
2 dead, 28 hurt in Baltimore mass shooting
Melanoma
WVU Medicine Health Report: How to detect Melanoma
WVU Medicine Health Report: How to detect Melanoma
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say