Marion County Humane Society to host open house for new facility

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month, the Marion County Humane Society held a ribbon cutting for its new facility.

And on July 9, the humane society will be hosting an open house, inviting the public to have a look at the entire facility, including areas that are typically never seen.

The facility, which cost about $2 million to construct, will provide quality care for the animals being held at the shelter.

Donna Long, President of the Marion County Humane Society, told 5 News last month the shelter is three times larger than the previous facility, adding that is state of the art in terms of healthcare facility options.

Long said the new facility can hold 32 dog kennels and has capacity for 65 cats, which is double the amount compared to the old facility.

The new Marion County Humane Society is located at 2731 Locust Ave. The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 9.

