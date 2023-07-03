Muggy with a few passing afternoon showers for Independence Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tomorrow is Independence Day, which is a holiday that most people like to spend outdoors with swimming, barbecues, and fireworks. While we can’t guarantee the entire day will stay clear of precipitation, we can say that any rain we do see will be scattered, and not a total wash-out. “When thunder roars, go indoors” is a perfect motto for the day... any storms you have to wait out, won’t last long. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

