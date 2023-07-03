Rain chances as the Fourth of July approaches

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the work week with partly cloudy skies, seasonable temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms. As for what the Fourth of July forecast, and the rest of the week, looks like, find out in the video above!

Over the holiday weekend, a low-pressure system and warm air mass lifted warm air and moisture into North-Central West Virginia, resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Today, the low-pressure system will push towards the northeastern US, lifting more moisture into our region. Skies will also be partly to mostly cloudy, allowing daytime heating and instability in the area. That setup means scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, during the afternoon and evening hours. Since they’re scattered, not everyone will see rain, but some areas may see a downpour or two that results in slick roads and low visibility. So we’re watching carefully. All the while, winds will be light, and temperatures reach the upper-70s in some areas. Overnight, any leftover showers dissipate, leaving partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. Then tomorrow afternoon, the low-pressure system will push out into the Atlantic, which means that aside from a few isolated showers, most of tomorrow afternoon will be partly cloudy and dry. Winds will be light, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the week, with temperatures reaching the upper-80s, and skies will be partly sunny on both days. Then on Thursday night into Friday morning, a cold front will bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region, so some areas will see more rain. Most of the rain is gone by Friday evening. There is uncertainty regarding the weekend, but as of this morning, models indicate that while a few showers are possible over the weekend, it’s not until Sunday night that better rain chances return. All the while, temperatures will be in the 80s, with partly sunny skies, this weekend. In short, today and tomorrow may bring a chance of rain, and it’s not until the end of the week that rain chances return.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms may produce heavy rain, which means slick roads and low visibility. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 78.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers until after midnight. Low: 67.

Tuesday: Isolated showers, with a small chance of thunderstorms, in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 81.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 86.

