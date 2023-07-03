Seth Poling passes away after battling ALS for 9 years

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A beloved north-central West Virginia icon passed away on Saturday.

Seth Poling passed away at the age of 36.

He had been battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease, often referred to as ALS, for nine years.

Poling founded The S.E.T.H. Project to help raise awareness for the disease.

Last month, he partnered with the West Virginia Black Bears to help shine a light on how important it is to find a cure.

5 Sports’ Atticus Pead had a chance to sit down with Poling and discuss the impact he had on the community and the fight to end ALS.

Below is the interview with Poling that aired last month:

ON A MISSION: Seth Poling Fights to End ALS Ahead of First Annual Lou Gehrig Day (6/6/23)

Click here to read more about Seth’s story.

