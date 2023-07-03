West Virginia woman tries to bring loaded gun onto flight, officials say

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia woman was cited on Saturday after Transportation Security Administration officers say she tried to bring a loaded gun onto a flight.

TSA officials say the woman, from Jackson County, tried to bring a .380 caliber handgun that was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber, onto a flight at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, airport police were alerted, came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon, officials say. Police also cited the woman on a weapons charge.

“Friday was the busiest day in TSA history with nearly 2.9 million travelers coming through our security checkpoints nationwide,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “It’s a busy summer and is no time to be bringing guns and other prohibited items in your carry-on bags because doing so slows down our checkpoints. When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Responsible gun owners know where their firearms are and they know that they are not permitted to be carried onto a flight.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. 88% of those guns were loaded.

Allen says this was the seventh firearm caught at the airport this year, tying the record set in 2019.

