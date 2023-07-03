Wheeling Symphony concert changes locations in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s Celebrate America! concert in Clarksburg has changed locations.

The concert, which is scheduled for Monday, July 3, has been moved to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

It was originally scheduled to be at the Clarksburg Amphitheater.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. It is free to attend.

