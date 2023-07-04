LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members

President Joe Biden is expected to address the National Education Association on Tuesday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - July Fourth is not a day off for President Joe Biden.

Biden returns from a holiday weekend in Delaware to address members of the National Education Association during an event Tuesday. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden.

They are hosting a barbecue this afternoon for military families, and this evening, Biden and the first lady are scheduled to take part in a South Lawn celebration with service members, veterans and their families.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Seth Poling - WDTV Sports
Seth Poling passes away after battling ALS for 9 years
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a woman with this loaded handgun at the security...
West Virginia woman tries to bring loaded gun onto flight, officials say
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Troopers said a 911 call came in around 3 a.m. about a domestic situation and shots fired along...
Police investigate trooper-involved shooting

Latest News

FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
People wait in line ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in...
Miki Sudo successfully defends hot dog-eating title; stormy weather delays men’s contest
Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
1 dead after possible alligator attack in South Carolina
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies