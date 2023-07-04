Black Bears defeat Scrappers via comeback and 14-run offensive explosion

West Virginia takes win 15, stays in second place in MLB Draft League.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears continued their impressive run tonight, as they picked up their 15th win to move to 8-2 in the last 10 games by defeating the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, 14-5.

West Virginia did not start the game well - they were held scoreless in the opening 4 innings by Scrapper pitcher Zane Barnhart, and fell behind 0-4.

However, Tevin Tucker plated 2 runs in the 5th inning to get the Black Bears started, and they never looked back, proceeding to put 14 runs down in the final 4 innings, including an 8-run 6th inning.

The Black Bears move to 15-10 on the season, 2nd in the Draft League, while the Scrappers fall to 10-16 and remain in 5th place.

