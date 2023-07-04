Body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater
Police and EMS responded to a dead on scene call just before 5 P.M. Tuesday
Jul. 4, 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a body was found near the Clarksburg Amphitheater at the Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday.
Police and other emergency services responded to a dead on scene call just before 5 P.M.
So far, no details -- including identity, age, or cause of death -- have been released.
