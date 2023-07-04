Body found near Clarksburg amphitheater

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a body was found near the Clarksburg Amphitheater at the Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday.

Police and other emergency services responded to a dead on scene call just before 5 P.M.

So far, no details -- including identity, age, or cause of death -- have been released.

5 News has a reporter on the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story, make sure to stick with 5 News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.