Community celebrates Independence Day with Jenkins Subaru Fireworks on the Hill

Bridgeport firework events.
Bridgeport firework events.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Jenkins Subaru Fireworks on the Hill kicked off at 9:45 p.m. Monday.

People started arriving at around 6:00 p.m. at Gabe’s parking lot in Bridgeport to settle in for the fireworks.

Mountain Man Axe Throwing in Bridgeport invited the community out for a free concert at 7 p.m.

“Once we found out that they’re having fireworks tonight. Since we are new here. We wanted to have a block party and hopefully make it an annual event,” General Manager Matthew Lalka said.

He added throughout the day, there were discounts and special activities inside and outside.

Lalka said he couldn’t wait for the firework show to start.

“I haven’t seen fireworks in a long time ‘cause I’ve always had to work, but everyone says this is a great show. I’m really excited,” he explained.

Meanwhile, people were tailgating in the Gabe’s parking lot as well.

I talked to attendee Jason Curry who was so happy to be out Monday night.

“I can’t wait. It’s the greatest holiday of the year,” Curry said.

He added that the event was a whole family affair.

If you missed the fireworks in person. You are still able to see them on WDTV’s Facebook page.

