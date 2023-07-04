David Shriver, former Philip Barbour Colt, to play for New York Knicks in NBA Summer League

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - David Shriver, former Philip Barbour basketball star, has been selected by the New York Knicks to play on their NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas, starting later this week.

Shriver will travel to Vegas to train and fight for a place at the next level - he joins 13 other players.

The first game for the Knicks will be held on July 8th at 5:00 PM Eastern, as the Knicks face the Philadelphia 76ers at Thomas & Mack and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The remaining three games are as follows:

Sunday July 9 - vs Brooklyn Nets (5:30 PM EST)

Wednesday July 12 - vs Orlando Magic (8:00 PM EST)

Friday July 14 - vs Boston Celtics (7:00 PM EST)

The games will be broadcast on NBA TV.

