Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies

Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.(Union20 / Wikipedia via MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When it comes to holograms, it’s a hard no for Dolly Parton.

During a press event for her upcoming album “Rockstar” -- the legendary country singer was asked about the idea of a digital hologram being used in her place after she dies.

The 77-year-old reportedly said the body of work she already has here on Earth will suffice.

In recent years, holograms have been used for performances by iconic artists like the late Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Poling - WDTV Sports
Seth Poling passes away after battling ALS for 9 years
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a woman with this loaded handgun at the security...
West Virginia woman tries to bring loaded gun onto flight, officials say
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Troopers said a 911 call came in around 3 a.m. about a domestic situation and shots fired along...
Police investigate trooper-involved shooting

Latest News

FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
People wait in line ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in...
Miki Sudo successfully defends hot dog-eating title; stormy weather delays men’s contest
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members
Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
1 dead after possible alligator attack in South Carolina