High school students teaching consumers about real-world problems

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The second day the Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship used a pop up shop set up Tuesday to show people their solutions to world, as well as out-of-this-world problems.

There were four groups presenting their ideas.

Nathan Baldwin and Christopher Spurlock created a prototype to assist those who have any kind of tremor in their hands be more independent while they’re eating. That prototype is known as Rototensil.

Their prototype demonstrates a cylinder with a fork in it. The idea is as the hand shakes, the fork is able to stay in the cylinder to make eating easier. There is also a sponge attached to the outside for a softer grip that a physical therapist told them would help.

Another group was covering more sustainable ways for feminine hygiene projects to be produced.

The creators of the “Renew Flow,” product are Lanier Fussell and Madeline Snyder, and they’re still looking into ways to find better materials for their idea.

“Creebly” is a group looking into sustainable bio-remediation by using a box and mushrooms.

Danielle Scantlin and Ram Balasubramanian came up with this idea to try to cut back on landfill waste.

“So basically there is two hundred million metric tons of plastic are thrown away each year about, which gives us less than 20 years of landfill capacity,” Scantlin said.

Their prototype was a box filled with signatures of everyone that stopped by their pop-up shop.

The box and mushrooms are “a way to reduce plastic waste so you know you just put plastic in there and it will be gone in about a week or two.”

The last group was focusing on trying to get balloon satellites into the troposphere to help with internet connection.

Alvaro Yemba said he visited the Congo and noticed an issue, then came back to West Virginia and saw the same issues in the rural areas.

“So I thought to myself, how can I fix this problem?” Yemba said.

This problem was tackled by Yemba, along with his other group members: Reed Little and Dylan Liang to form Tropofi.

The group provided a link to a survey about satellite internet to help them in their research. Tap here to access that link.

Members of the group said they plan to bring this plan to companies like Google and Meta to help out with their idea.

Applications for next summer are not out yet but should be in the coming months.

