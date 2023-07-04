Hot and humid with afternoon showers this week

Feeling like summer!
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the chances for showers each afternoon this week exist, they are quite low tomorrow and Thursday. Because of this, temperatures will have the chance to climb higher than they have been-- potentially to the 90s by Thursday. A cold front crossing us on Friday will bring some minor relief to the heat and humidity, but will bring more storm chances. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

