Joe Toussaint announces departure from WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Joe Toussaint has confirmed his departure from WVU, after spending one year with the basketball program.

In a social media post tonight, Toussaint said that he “appreciate[s] all the support and love that was brought on to my family and I from this state ... Coach Josh I believe in you and your future as a head coach ... Coach Huggs, I appreciate you for believing in me ... You will forever be my guy ... This decision was made by me and I believe this is the best decision for my career after college”.

Toussaint transferred to WVU after spending three years at Iowa - while a Mountaineer, he averaged 9.4 PPG in 22 minutes, to go with 37-33-79 shooting splits.

Toussaint has told national reporters that he will announce his final destination on July 4th, and that it he will choose between Pittsburgh, Texas Tech, and Kansas State.

