John Dean VanGilder, 72, of Fairmont passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 01, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 20, 1950, a son of the late James Wesley and Virginia Ann Cowger VanGilder.

He was a graduate of East Fairmont High School and a member of Sarrietta Church. He retired with over 30 years of service with the Marion County Board of Education where he did various jobs. John was known for his pancakes, his home fries, but mostly for his hugs. He was always looking for a truck and enjoyed trading them. He loved his dogs Rover and Ruby. He most enjoyed the time spent with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Brenda Lea White VanGilder; sons Michael Dean VanGilder and his wife Tammy of Barrackville, John William VanGilder and his wife Jessie of Fairview, Stephen Wesley VanGilder of Worthington and Brandon Lee VanGilder of Worthington; daughter Connie Sue Warnick and her husband Howard of Four States, Rebecca Clayton and her fiancé Harley Warnick of Fairmont; brothers James Ray VanGilder and his wife Rose, James Frederick VanGilder and his wife Bonnie and Paul Martin VanGilder; sisters Virginia Jane Mundell, Louise Valentine and Anna Mae Rager; grandchildren Michael Edwin, VanGilder, Maxwell Edward Warnick, Katlyn Faith VanGilder, Brittney Anne Warnick, Courtney Dawn Warnick, Myra Brooke VanGilder, Abby Marie VanGilder, Gavin Wesley VanGilder, Zaelyn Grubb; sisters-in-law Linda Neel, Robin VanGilder, Carol Toothman, Bessie VanGilder and Betty VanGilder; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Joseph Allen VanGilder and Clifton Eugene VanGilder; sisters Cheryl “Judy” Morgan and Barbara Greiner; twin brother and sister in infancy Alice and Allen VanGilder; father and mother-in-law William and Leila White; brother and sister-in-law Jerry Mundell, Robert White, Jack White, Linda White, and Katherine Kerns; a nephew Paul Martin VanGilder II, a niece Amanda Weaver; one step-son Charles Hood Clayton and one great niece Avana Gray Osborn.

Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 06, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Clifford Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery in Enterprise. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.