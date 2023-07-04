Loys Ruth Henry, 92, of Weston, ascended to a peaceful rest on Saturday, July 1, 2023. She passed under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jane Lew.

Loys was born on September 15, 1930, in Lancaster, OH, a daughter of the late Donald and Nellie Bloom Cunningham. In addition to her parents, Loys was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Wilferd Francis Henry; one son, William Francis Henry; one grandchild, Ronald Wiley; one sister, Mary Ann Robinson; and three brothers: Donald and John Cunningham, and Ronald Shinkle.

Loys’ professional life was marked by a distinct dedication to the well-being of others. As a Psychiatric Supervisor at Weston State Hospital, she served her community with passion and integrity for over 30 years. Upon retirement, Loys turned her attention to the home, becoming a homemaker and a beloved figure in the community. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and was known for her vibrant personality and her enthusiastic participation in the Lewis County Senior Center’s card games. She was a tireless volunteer at the local food pantry, the Theresa Snaith Hospital Auxiliary, and the Lewis County Senior Center, where she taught crafting. She also attended many craft shows selling her country bunnies, bears, and apples. Loys’ love for service mirrored the Lutheran verse, “So then, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone.” (Galatians 6:10)

As a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Loys’ life was a beautiful testament to her unwavering devotion to her family. Forever cherishing their memories of Loys’ supportive nature are five children: Rodney Henry and wife, Ginger, of Geneva, FL, Patricia Wiley and husband, Ronald, of Hurdle Mills, NC, Linda Fox and husband, Pat, of Weston, WV, Ellen Locknar and husband, Steven, of West Jefferson, NC, and Michael Henry and wife, Teresa, of Cedar Grove, NC; thirteen grandchildren: Oliver, Sam, Mark, Hank and wife, Melissa, Krista and husband, Ben, Eric and wife, Jennifer, Tracy and fiancé, Darin, Meagan, Heather, Sara and husband, Shawn, Rusty and wife, Cindy, Amanda, and James and wife, Krista; eighteen great-grandchildren: Levi and fiancé, Avery, Austyn, Brayden, Abby, Noah, Ashley, Kayla, Leah, Bryce, Kiersten, Brandon, Ryleigh, Lilianna, Kolton, Korbin, Kinsleigh, Audrey, and Weston; two great-great-grandchildren: Riley and Maddox; and several nieces and nephews. She nurtured a joyful and adventurous spirit that endeared her to all who knew her.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Matt Holbert officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Loys Ruth Henry. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.