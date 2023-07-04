Marion County town continues longstanding Fourth of July celebration

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is rooted in tradition, and one town in Marion County is keeping up their annual Fourth of July celebration. Even though the skies are clear, you might want to bring an umbrella for this one.

The town of Fairview held their 47th annual Fourth of July celebration today with music, food, friends. and fire trucks.

The celebration has been held every year since 1976, America’s bicentennial.

Peter Ray Cole, who has been on Fairview’s Fourth of July committee for 18 years, says celebrations like this don’t just bring the community together, but the entire country as well.

“This is one of the fabrics of our entire nation, that we’re gonna celebrate our independence and recognize what the cost of freedom is... It’s these individual families, now communities, now our county, our state, our nation. Everybody across the entire United States is getting together, and that’s what makes this so special,” says Cole.

The day started with a 5K run, then attendees watched the parade, listened to music, and mingled with neighbors.

At noon, firemen from Fairview, Mannington, and Grant Town competed in the annual water battle, where teams of two use their hoses to push the mark to the other team’s side.

The event has been going on for many years, and the winners get well-earned bragging rights until the next competition.

Natalie Tennant, former Secretary of State and Marion County native, grew up coming to the Fourth of July celebration, and still enjoys coming back year to year.

“We still get together. We still respect each other. We still respect our country, and we have this opportunity to show our children and grandchildren about this,” says Tennant.

Today’s festivities will end with fireworks at 10 pm.

