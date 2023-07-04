Melvin Miller West Jr., 75 of Pearlman Ave Clarksburg, WV passed away peacefully on Saturday July 1, 2023. Melvin’s special friends Jeff & Cyndi were by his side as the Angels carried him home to HEAVEN. He was born on February 15, 1948, to the late Melvin Miller Sr and the late Beulah West Miller of Logan, WV.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Susie Draper West, Brothers: Joe and Willie West and Larry Houston, Sisters: Joann & Shirley West, Aunts: Eula West and Clemmie Henderson, Uncle: Vanderbilt West.

He is survived by brothers: Robert (Anita) West of Sherman NC, Sherman (Pee Wee) Houston of Huntington, WV Frank (Melissa) West of Indiana; sisters: Barbara Boatwright of Logan WV,

Special Cousins: Gloria, Patty, and Linda Sue; special friends that became family to Melvin: Jeff & Cyndi Wooten of Logan WV, Hope Dotson of Clarksburg, WV; friends: Rick & Helen Workman, Scott & Jennifer Caudill, David Justice, Chipper & Shana Porter, Andrew Lamkin, Youth Group at Summit Park Baptist Church and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and family.

Melvin graduated from Logan County High School. Melvin liked all the sports but loved Basketball the “Running Wildcats”.

He lived most of his life in Logan WV and touched many lives in the community. Melvin then moved to Clarksburg, WV with the help of REM of Bridgeport, WV. Melvin worked and retired from the Harrison County Sheltered Workshop / Workable located in Stonewood, WV where he made surveyor stakes. He was on the Peoples First State Advisory Committee. He was an active member of the Summit Park Baptist Church. He enjoyed going bowling weekly with his friends, and laughed when he got more strikes and spares than anyone else. He enjoyed meeting up with his friends in Logan County sharing a meal and laughter. He waited on Sundays for his ride to church with Hope. He will be missed greatly by all his Friends at The Arc of Harrison County.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Rick Owens officiating. Interment will be in the Stonewall Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to: The Summit Park Baptist Church, 65 Monarch Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.