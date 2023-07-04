Muggy, with a chance of rain this Fourth of July

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A few showers may occur this Fourth of July, but otherwise, expect some sunshine and nice conditions. Then warmer, sunnier conditions are expected after today. Find out when rain chances will return in the video above!

The low-pressure system that brought rain chances these past few days is pushing into the Atlantic Ocean today, taking most of the moisture and rain chances with it. Still, daytime heating means that between the late morning to early evening hours, a few showers and thunderstorms may push through our region. They’re isolated, however, and they won’t last long, so most of our region will stay dry and partly sunny. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s in some areas. Temperatures will also feel warmer because of the humidity, so make sure to stay cool and hydrated if you’re outside today. By 8 PM, any leftover showers will die out, which means any fireworks celebrations should be okay. Thereafter, expect a clear night, with partly clear skies, light winds, and lows in the 60s. Tomorrow, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. We may also see a few pop-up showers due to daytime heating (as expected for this time of year), but for the most part, expect a quiet day.

For the next few days, temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper-80s, and skies will be partly sunny. It’s not until Friday and the weekend that a series of disturbances bring scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region. So expect some rain at times this weekend, especially during the afternoon hours. We then take a break from the rain early next week. All the while, skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the 80s. In short, the next several days will be warm and muggy, with a slight chance of rain at least, including this Fourth of July afternoon.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening hours. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 83.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 65.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High: 87.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 90.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.