Tips for sunscreen application

Applying sunscreen during the hot summer months is a process that needs to be done correctly to be effective, a dermatologist says.
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s one of the most popular and proven ways to protect yourself from a sunburn.

“Sunscreen anytime you’re going to be outside is vitally important,” said Valley Health Dr. Michael Amos. There are do’s and don’ts when it comes to sunscreen application.

“You want to make sure anytime you come out of the water, or if you’re just sun tanning you want to apply every 30 minutes,” Amos said.

Doctors recommend around a golf ball size of sunscreen. If it’s a spray, hold it close to the skin so it’s not lost with the wind.

“It’s going to be important to make sure you’re applying very often,” Amos said.

When choosing a sunscreen, doctors say to make sure the one you pick has both UVA and UVB protection, also known as broad spectrum.

“There are different types of zinc and titanium oxide which might seem like intimidating terms but they are what can provide some of the protective benefit,” Amos said.

It’s important to remember, most sunscreens only have a shelf life of about three years. If you’ve had some sitting in the cupboard for several years, it’s probably time to toss it.

If you’re using a spray sunscreen, be sure to spray it in your hand before applying it to a kid’s face so they’re not directly breathing in all the chemicals.

