Virginia Marie Skinner (Riggi), 88, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Regina Health Center in Richfield, OH.

She was born in Fairmont on May 20, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Fanny Allevato Riggero.

She was married to Tony Skinner of Terranova’s Restaurant, who preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter Gina, her son Perry, grandson Christopher, and her siblings Anthony, Dominic, Mary and Theresa.

Surviving are her son, Dean Skinner, wife Sherry, grandchildren Dylan and Elise of Sagamore Hills, OH; grandson Charles Jermont, wife Jennifer, great-grandchildren Morgan and Conner of Akron, OH; grandson Chad Jermont, wife Jodie, great-grandchildren Sydney and Luke of Louisville, KY; sister Rose Arcure, nephew Tom Arcure, niece Fran Ellis of Middletown, OH; nephew Mark Alvarez of Canton, OH; nephew Frank Riggi of Clarksburg, WV; and nephew David Riggi of Las Vegas, NV.

Virginia was an avid dancer, carried around a high school picture of herself, cursed like a sailor, a terrible cook, swore Jell-O was good for you, and would often ask her children’s friends, nieces and nephews to “get the clothes outta the dryer” when they visited. She ADORED her family, friends, her church, dancing, laughing, making people laugh, and “the machines”...she LOVED playing the machines! And, she will be missed by many. So, SO many.

Family and friends may call at All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 10:00 am with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.