1 life-flighted to the hospital after hit-and-run in Clarksburg

Clarksburg Police Department
Clarksburg Police Department(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that caused one person to be life-flighted to the hospital.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of West Pike St. and 2nd Ave. in Clarksburg.

The CPD says the hit-and-run happened after a “disturbance.”

The make and model of the car involved is not being released because of the ongoing investigation, authorities say, and there is nobody at large at this time.

The victim of the hit-and-run was life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Further information has not been released.

