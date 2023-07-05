2 charged with cultivating marijuana in Gilmer County home

ROSEDALE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman from Gilmer County are facing charges after deputies say they found 19 marijuana plants in a home.

Deputies went to a home in Rosedale on Friday, June 30 and spoke with 32-year-old Joni May, of Rosedale, who said nobody else was in the home, according to a criminal complaint.

However, deputies say they heard a noise in the back bedroom and discovered 39-year-old Jimmy Sandy, also of Rosedale, cultivating marijuana.

Court documents say there were a total of 19 marijuana plants with a grow light in addition to smoking devices and additional paraphernalia.

May and Sandy have both been charged with cultivation of marijuana. In addition, May has also been charged with false information.

May and Sandy are being held on $11,000 and $10,000 bonds, respectively, at Central Regional Jail.

