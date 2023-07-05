3 sent to hospital after car and train collide

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene late Tuesday night of a crash between a car and a train near the Robert Newlon Airpark, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 6000 block of Kyle Lane. That’s in the area of the Fly In Café.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the train struck the back of the vehicle, resulting in minor injuries to all three people inside of the car.

Two adults and a juvenile were transported to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unavailable.

Dispatchers say there were initial reports of people trapped inside the car.

Crews from the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are among first responders at the scene. We also have a crew there.

The incident happened around the time of a fireworks show in that area.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.