3 sent to hospital after car and train collide

Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a car and a train collided in Cabell County, West Virginia.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene late Tuesday night of a crash between a car and a train near the Robert Newlon Airpark, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 6000 block of Kyle Lane. That’s in the area of the Fly In Café.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the train struck the back of the vehicle, resulting in minor injuries to all three people inside of the car.  

Two adults and a juvenile were transported to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unavailable.

Dispatchers say there were initial reports of people trapped inside the car.

Crews from the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are among first responders at the scene. We also have a crew there.

The incident happened around the time of a fireworks show in that area.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
Body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Seth Poling - WDTV Sports
Seth Poling passes away after battling ALS for 9 years
David Shriver (Philip Barbour Colts) to play for NYK in Summer League - WDTV Sports
David Shriver, former Philip Barbour Colt, to play for New York Knicks in NBA Summer League
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

Latest News

Lower gas prices at Sheetz for July 4th.
Sheetz lowers gas prices to $1.776 a gallon on the Fourth of July
West Virginia veteran bikes cross-country
West Virginia veteran bikes cross-country
Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
The water battle between local fire departments has garnered some fierce rivalries between...
Marion County town continues longstanding Fourth of July celebration
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | July 4, 2023