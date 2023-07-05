$50K Powerball ticket sold in Philippi

Powerball
Powerball(Multi-State Lottery Association (MGN))
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A $50,000 Powerball ticket was recently sold in Barbour County.

Lottery officials say Jim M. purchased the winning ticket last month at Shop ‘n Save Express in Philippi.

A Facebook post from West Virginia Lottery shows Jim M.’s winning numbers.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, July 5 at 11 p.m. The jackpot is now at an estimated $546 million.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
UPDATE: Authorities provide update on body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Seth Poling - WDTV Sports
Seth Poling passes away after battling ALS for 9 years
Police lights generic
Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged
Clarksburg Police Department
1 life-flighted to the hospital after hit-and-run in Clarksburg

Latest News

Students attend classes everyday for subjects like math, media literacy, and public art.
Excellence in Education: West Virginia’s best and brightest come together for summer program
Remembering Harrison County's revolutionary history
Remembering Harrison County's revolutionary history
Many factors contribute to home sales, whether that be inflation or the general market. Those...
Hope Gas rate increase could come sooner than expected
Hope Gas rate increase could come sooner than expected