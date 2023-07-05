$50K Powerball ticket sold in Philippi
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A $50,000 Powerball ticket was recently sold in Barbour County.
Lottery officials say Jim M. purchased the winning ticket last month at Shop ‘n Save Express in Philippi.
A Facebook post from West Virginia Lottery shows Jim M.’s winning numbers.
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, July 5 at 11 p.m. The jackpot is now at an estimated $546 million.
