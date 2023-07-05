$50K Powerball ticket sold in Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A $50,000 Powerball ticket was recently sold in Barbour County.

Lottery officials say Jim M. purchased the winning ticket last month at Shop ‘n Save Express in Philippi.

A Facebook post from West Virginia Lottery shows Jim M.’s winning numbers.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, July 5 at 11 p.m. The jackpot is now at an estimated $546 million.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.