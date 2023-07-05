Another day of heat before relief comes on Friday

More shower activity and a cold front passage will help cool temps.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many areas surpassed 90 degrees today, and that will likely be the case tomorrow, thanks to increased southerly flow and a lack of afternoon showers. A cold front approaching the area Friday will help to cool us down a bit, and will increase shower and storm potential. No storms are expected to be severe. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for details.

