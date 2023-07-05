Bands from around the world finalize WAMSB participation plans

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon is less than two weeks away from welcoming the World Association of Marching Shows Bands, or WAMSB, 2023 competition to West Virginia.

Bands from around the world will travel to Buckhannon from July 17-24 for WAMSB.

Currently, 20 of the 22 bands have finalized their plans to attend WAMSB. Officials say two other bands are continuing to navigate the visa process.

The following are the WAMSB 2023 competitors:

Canada Calgary Round-Up Band Calgary Stetson Show Band Calgary Stampede Showband

El Salvador Boinas Verdes Marching Band Malissori Marching Band

Germany Spielmannszug Hattstedt E.V.

Ghana National Cadet Corps Ghana

Honduras Chorotegas Latin Band Bethel Marching Band Banda Juvenil Filarmonía

Poland Wood and Brass Marching Band

Switzerland Showband Les Armourins Showband.ch

Taiwan Chien Kuo High School Marching Band

United States Rogues Hollow Regiment Green Beret Marching Band

Venezuela Banda Show Francisco De Miranda



The following are bands that will be WAMSB 2023 Exhibition Bands:

Hong Kong TheTwistmen.Winds

Ireland Crumlin Community Band

Sweden Engelholm Marching Band



The bands will be competing for the title of world champion in several disciplines of music including concert, field marching performance, drumline, street parade and more.

Officials say the week will feature entertainment, vendors and more throughout downtown Buckhannon.

Grammy award winner Lee Greenwood of “God Bless the U.S.A.” fame will perform as part of the official opening ceremonies on July 19, and the Parade of Nations on July 22 will have more international representation than any other parade in West Virginia this year, officials say.

The acclaimed U.S. Marine Drumline and Bugle Corps will perform for the official closing ceremony at 7 p.m. July 23.

Tickets for six different WAMSB events are on sale now.

Tickets to the official WAMSB 2023 opening ceremonies, final field competition and official closing ceremony tickets are $20 each.

Concert band adjudication, drumline competition and preliminary field competition tickets are $10 each.

375 ticket packages featuring access to all WAMSB events will be available for $75, according to Randy Sanders, president of the WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee.

It is only the second time in the event’s 26-year history that it has been held in the United States.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

