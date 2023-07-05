Bonnie Post Garber, 88, of Morgantown, passed away Tuesday, July 4th, 2023, at her home with family by her side. She was born in Buffalo Township, PA, on May 27, 1935, a daughter of the late Wilma (Woodruff) and Walter A. Post. She is survived by her daughter Pamela Whiteman and her husband Charles, of Morgantown, their children Preston Whiteman and Nicholas Whiteman of Morgantown; her son Jay W. Garber and his wife Gail Davis Garber, of Bridgeport and their children, Matthew Garber, and Miranda Garber McCulley and her husband Ryan McCulley of Bridgeport, and her great-grandson, Weston J. McCulley; and granddaughter Kristin Wright of Bridgeport; and her 4-legged child Maxxis; and her sister-in-law, Carol Rossi Post of Washington Pa. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberley Garber Wright and her son-in-law, Douglas K. Wright; her infant son who passed away at birth, Ralph Douglas Garber; and her brother, Jim W. Post of Washington, PA. Bonnie’s family was the top priority to her as she loved them so much. Bonnie graduated from Claysville High School, Claysville PA. She attended Pierpont Church of the Nazarene Morgantown. She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi International Cultural and Social Sorority. She retired in 2000 from JC Penny as catalog and credit supervisor. Her family would like to thank the friends that have helped us on our journey, especially Dina Morehouse for the weekly visits and check ins, and Amedisys Hospice, I can’t name everyone but Kayla, Amendia, Misty, Sabrina to start. Condolences to the Garber Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., where services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Casey Shorr presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

