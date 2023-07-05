Box truck goes over hill, shuts down road

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It is the first day of the work week Wednesday for many following the Fourth of July holiday, and drivers are already dealing with crashes.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a 40 to 50 ft. long box truck went over the hill on Jefferson Road in South Charleston.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near the South Charleston Community Center.

Jefferson Road is shut down in both directions as crews work to get the box truck off the road.

Police say the crash happened when a car got in front of the semi-truck.

The semi truck driver tried to swerve, but still ended up hitting the car and going over the embankment.

WSAZ has learned one person has been taken to the hospital. Police say that person is the driver of the semi-truck.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

South Charleston Police at the scene say traffic is being detoured through the South Charleston Rec Center parking lot.

No timeline on when the road might reopen was available.

This is a developing story.

