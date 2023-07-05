Cathy Bell, 76, of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Country Living Private Care Home, Jane Lew. She was born in Clarksburg on February 22, 1947, a daughter of the late Glen D. and Jean (Snyder) Lynch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Bell, in 2001. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Smith and her husband Todd; two grandchildren, Megan Scroggins and her husband Ben; Nick Smith and his companion Jenna Keefover; and her great-granddaughter, Molly Scroggins, all of Clarksburg. Her brother, Jerry Lynch and his wife Jeanne, Bridgeport; and her sisters-in-law, Judy Lynch, Mary Ann Lynch, and Nancy Bell, all of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews complete her family. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jason Bell; her brothers, Jimmy Lynch and Bobby Lynch; her sister-in-law, Doris “Cookie” Lynch; and her brother-in-law, Coy Bell. Cathy was a graduate of Victory High School. She stayed at home to raise her children, and then worked at Bandland from 1980-82. She then started at Union National Bank, and retired from Chase Bank as an Administrative Assistant in 2012 after 30 years of service. Cathy loved to cook and bake and had attended Centerbranch Church. Above all, she loved taking care of her family and spending time with her grandchildren. The family would like to thank Sherry Sellers for the compassionate and loving care she provided to Cathy and her family. Condolences to the Bell/Smith Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, with Pastor Terry Bell presiding. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

