Correctional officers at Mount Olive at a ‘crisis point’

MOUNT OLIVE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Correctional officers and staff at Mount Olive State Prison are at a crisis point.

According to Fayette County Republican Del. Elliott Pritt, there are only 74 COs left at the prison that typically employs more than 200. The staffing level is considerably less than WVVA News reported several months ago when the vacancy rate hovered around 50 percent.

The Fayette County delegate said a number of officers have been in touch with him, who are reporting working up to six 12-hours shifts. When accounting for the turnaround time, he said those shifts often turn into 14-hours. “If they don’t start calling out in protest or not showing up en masse, I would not be surprised if that started occurring soon.”

West Virginia has been under a State of Emergency over the staffing issues for almost a year. Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, called in the National Guard last August to provide support. But Del. Pritt said swifter action is needed to address pay for not only correctional officers, but all staff members. He is concerned over the safety for those who remain.

“My first thought goes to the constituents I represent living in the surrounding area because if God forbid something were to happen at that prison, they’re going to be the ones to feel the consequences.”

Meanwhile, as West Virginians celebrated Independence Day, paperwork provided to WVVA News showed dozens of correctional officers were working mandatory overtime during the week.

While Gov. Justice did not take a question from WVVA News on this issue during his daily press conference, he did mention that he is working with state lawmakers toward a resolution. As soon as a consensus emerges, he said he will call in lawmakers for a special session as early as August. But he emphasized that he does not want to waste taxpayer dollars on a special session unless there is an agreement in place.

WVVA News also reached out to a spokesperson for the Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation issue. At the time of deadline, WVVA News had not received a response.

According to the DOC website, Mount Olive prison is starting out new correctional officers at $35,000 a year and offering a thousand-dollar sign-on bonus.

