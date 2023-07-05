Elkins man charged with soliciting teen

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been charged in Barbour County after troopers say he sent solicited a 15-year-old girl.

Troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were made aware on Friday, June 30 that 29-year-old Jaymes Arbogast, of Elkins, had sent explicit messages to a teen in Barbour County that he knew to be underage, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say he sent several sexually explicit photos and messages to the teen, including an audio message saying “he knew that he should not have messaged the [teen].”

Arbogast has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

