Elkins man charged with soliciting teen

Jaymes Arbogast
Jaymes Arbogast(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been charged in Barbour County after troopers say he sent solicited a 15-year-old girl.

Troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were made aware on Friday, June 30 that 29-year-old Jaymes Arbogast, of Elkins, had sent explicit messages to a teen in Barbour County that he knew to be underage, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say he sent several sexually explicit photos and messages to the teen, including an audio message saying “he knew that he should not have messaged the [teen].”

Arbogast has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

