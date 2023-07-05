Excellence in Education: West Virginia’s best and brightest come together for summer program

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education sponsored by Davis and Elkins College, it may be the middle of summer, but Fairmont State’s campus is bustling with students once again.

West Virginia’s best and brightest high schoolers are currently gathered at Fairmont State University for this year’s Governor’s Honors Academy.

West Virginia’s Governor’s School program began in 1984. Now, there are six summer schools available to students of different ages and interests free of charge.

The Honors Academy is a three-week long experience offered to rising high school seniors.

Students from across the state apply to attend. Two students from each county are chosen from the applicant pool by a committee. GHA co-dean Robin Payne says this is an opportunity to prepare students for the future.

“What we’re giving them is kind of this three-week, immersive experience that’s very much like a college environment, but also within the parameters of our own insulated community,” said Payne.

While attending GHA, students take a wide range of classes from math and science to arts like storytelling and dance.

The students have also gotten to take two day-long field trips. The first was to the southern part of the state to visit Beckley’s exhibition coal mine. The following week, they went to Washington D.C. to stop by museums and watch a musical at the Kennedy Center.

On top of learning new subjects, students also form bonds with their peers from different parts of the state. Payne says some of these friendships last a lifetime.

“It’s fun to watch this process unfold while they kind of, they’re kind of, like, finding their people, and finding their voices, and I think that it does, you know, it is life-changing in some really positive ways,” said Payne.

GHA activities will wrap up on July 8th with students presenting projects they have put together during their time here.

