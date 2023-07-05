First at 4 Forum: Katie Charleston

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Katie Charleston, a lawyer, business consultant, and intellectual property expert, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She talked about why side hustles have become more popular, how someone can begin a side hustle, and the primary age range that people typically get side hustles.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

