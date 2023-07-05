First at 4 Forum: Richard Sterban

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Richard Sterban, a member of The Oak Ridge Boys, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about The Oak Ridge Boys performing on Friday in Morgantown, some of the songs that will be played, his favorite parts of concerts, and stories about his time with the band.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.