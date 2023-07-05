Fourth of July vehicle fire claims life in Raleigh County

July 4th vehicle fire
July 4th vehicle fire(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SANDSTONE, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Will Davis with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, a vehicle fire turned fatal in Raleigh County on Tuesday, July 4.

Davis tells WVVA that his department received the call around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday and was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident. While on the scene, Davis observed a pickup truck that was fully engulfed in flames. The car was about 200 feet from the roadway near mile marker 133 on I-64 westbound.

In addition to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, crews with the Coal City Volunteer Fire Department and Ghent Volunteer Fire Department responded. West Virginia State Police and Jan Care Ambulance were also on the scene.

Due to the rocky terrain of the area, Davis says crews used a high-angle rope system to recover the body.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

