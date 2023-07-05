Harrison County BOE partners with Clarksburg Water Board for student pilot program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Board of Education is partnering with the Clarksburg Water Board.

A Liberty High School student is the first to be part of a new pilot program to train prospective water plant employees.

Trent Moser along with about a dozen other students got pulled out of class to hear about a training with the CWB.

“At first I thought I may have been in trouble for something I didn’t know what it was for,” said Moser. “They said there’s a program we’re wanting to start and if we’re interested we can start this summer.”

But Moser was the only one that grabbed up the opportunity and is now part of the pilot program to become an operator in training.

Over the next two years, Moser will be learning how the water plant operates while still in school and getting paid for it. By the time he graduates, Moser will already have his Class II certification -- equipping him with the skills for most water treatment jobs.

Moser says he’s grateful for the opportunity and is excited to get started.

“There’s always a job here and there’s always a need for water so that’s what made me stick on to that initial idea,” said Moser.

This pilot program comes at a time of desperate need for water treatment plant operators.

Todd Grinstead the West Virginia Rural Water Association says over the next 10 years there could be as high as a 30-50% decline in their workforce.

“So we have a lot of institutional knowledge we’re going to be losing so it’s important to get people into our programs now so they can learn from the other mentors before they retire,” said Grinstead.

The CWB and the Harrison County Board of Education are hoping to expand this program next year.

Superintendent Dora Stutler says she wants to see similar programs expand for students in other industries as well.

“I think it’s a big piece of the school system to work with our employers to make sure we’re getting them what they need and also to provide the skills for students for jobs when they graduate, I think it’s the direction the school system needs to take,” said Stutler.

