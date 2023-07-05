Hope Gas rate increase could come sooner than expected

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Gas is one of two utility companies seeking a rate increase from the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

Last month, 5 News reported Hope Gas is looking to raise their monthly rates.

Now, that change could come sooner than originally thought.

The PSC’s decision on Hope Gas could come in August.

The company is hiking their budget up to more than $66 million, meaning if the rate increase is approved, the average bill would increase by 5.8% percent, or $6.45, a month.

The first testimony on the increase is scheduled for Aug. 1, and the final hearing should come in September.

Mon Power also filed to raise rates last month with the PSC. However, there have not been any dates set in that case.

If the PSC approves the rate hike for Hope Gas, it will take effect on Nov. 1.

