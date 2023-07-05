Hope Gas rate increase could come sooner than expected

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Gas is one of two utility companies seeking a rate increase from the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

Last month, 5 News reported Hope Gas is looking to raise their monthly rates.

Mon Power, Hope Gas seeking rate increase

Now, that change could come sooner than originally thought.

The PSC’s decision on Hope Gas could come in August.

The company is hiking their budget up to more than $66 million, meaning if the rate increase is approved, the average bill would increase by 5.8% percent, or $6.45, a month.

The first testimony on the increase is scheduled for Aug. 1, and the final hearing should come in September.

Mon Power also filed to raise rates last month with the PSC. However, there have not been any dates set in that case.

If the PSC approves the rate hike for Hope Gas, it will take effect on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
UPDATE: Authorities provide update on body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Seth Poling - WDTV Sports
Seth Poling passes away after battling ALS for 9 years
Police lights generic
Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged
Clarksburg Police Department
1 life-flighted to the hospital after hit-and-run in Clarksburg

Latest News

Powerball
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Philippi
Students attend classes everyday for subjects like math, media literacy, and public art.
Excellence in Education: West Virginia’s best and brightest come together for summer program
Remembering Harrison County's revolutionary history
Remembering Harrison County's revolutionary history
Hope Gas rate increase could come sooner than expected