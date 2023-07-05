Hot, humid conditions & rain chances this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like Independence Day, this Wednesday will be partly sunny and hot, with the only difference being lower rain chances. As for when more rain chances are expected, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system that brought rain chances over the past few days is moving into the Atlantic Ocean, allowing a small high-pressure system to push in today. As a result, skies will be partly sunny during the afternoon hours. The daytime heating from skies being clear means the potential for isolated showers and storms, but they’ll be small and won’t last long, so most of North-Central West Virginia stays dry. Those showers dissipate by 9 PM at the latest. Besides that, winds will be light, with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s and feeling hotter because of the humidity. Overnight, skies will be partly clear, with light winds and lows in the mid-60s. Tomorrow afternoon will be similar to today, with partly sunny skies and a few showers popping up across our region, due to daytime heating. Those showers dissipate during the late-evening hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-90s in some areas. So make sure to take precautions against the heat for today and tomorrow, such as drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in the shade.

On Friday, a cold front that started in the Rockies and Canada will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region during the afternoon hours. So some areas may see rain. Then we take a break from the rain on Saturday, before another low-pressure system lifts in on Sunday, bringing more showers and thunderstorms into our region. Slight rain chances are expected early next week. All the while, temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-80s throughout the next several days, around average for this time of year. In short, today and tomorrow will be hot and muggy, with sunshine, and the weekend may bring rain chances.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of rain in the mountains. High: 88.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 64.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies, with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, especially in the mountains. High: 90.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms at times, especially in the morning and afternoon hours. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 85.

