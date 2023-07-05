Keeping pets safe when traveling in warm temperatures

Keeping pets safe in vehicles
Keeping pets safe in vehicles(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As temperatures rise it’s important to keep your pets in mind if you are traveling with them.

There was one incident Wednesday where a dog was left in a car with the windows down slightly, and the temperature inside the car reached almost 120 degrees.

Fortunately the dog was fine but Humane Officers Fredley Tynan with HSOV and Dan Hendrickson with HSOP want to make sure you know how to keep your pets stay safe.

“The best thing to do is leave your pets at home. If you take a dog into the vehicle with you, and if you have to run inside a store real quick; leave your car running,” said Tynan.

“Leaving your car running with you not being in it and the air on is about your only option. It’s not a safe one as a car can stall out, can die, or the air could quit working,” said Hendrickson.

Tynan and Hendrickson both agree that the best option is to keep your pets at home.

They also suggest to keep some water on hand if you have to take them somewhere.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
UPDATE: Authorities provide update on body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted on attempted murder charge
Police lights generic
Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged
Clarksburg Police Department
1 life-flighted to the hospital after hit-and-run in Clarksburg
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

Latest News

A new leader is elected to oversee a significant share of Southern West Virginia’s opioid...
Emergency room physician selected as West Virginia’s 1st opioid settlement board member
LEGION BASEBALL - Bridgeport defeats Morgantown - WDTV Sports
Zach Frazier selected to All-Big 12 Preseason Team
Jose Perez, 2 others leaving WVU Basketball
Firefighters are reminding parents and guardians how dangerous it can be to leave a child in a...
High temperatures create risk for children left in cars