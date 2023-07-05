Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by Huntington Police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a man fatally shot by a HPD officer during an incident on 14th Street on Monday, July 3.

Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins identified the man as Ahmad Abdullah, 25, of Detroit, Michigan.

According to HPD, 911 received a call on Monday around 1:40 p.m. claiming a man was threatening to shoot them and blow up a house in the 400 block of 14th Street.

When the initial officer arrived on scene, Chief Watkins told WSAZ.com on Monday that Abdullah refused to cooperate and threatened the officer, stating he had a gun.

“He charged the officer, which resulted in our officer shooting the man,” Chief Watkins said.

Chief Watkins said the officer rendered medical aid until EMS arrived on scene.

Abdullah was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

An officer with the Huntington Police Department was placed on administrative leave after the shooting.

Chief Phil Watkins said the officer being placed on leave was standard protocol.

Further information has not been released.

