Millions of Americans expected to return from Fourth of July holiday travels

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the Fourth of July holiday is winding down, people will be coming back home from their travels throughout this week.

AAA forecasted almost 51 million Americans went somewhere for this Fourth of July holiday. 90% of those travelers drove to their destinations, so experts expect the interstates to be busy Wednesday through Friday.

AAA expected 1.3 million Virginians to travel for their holiday, with popular destinations being the beach and the lake. Because the holiday fell in the middle of the week, people are expected to come home over the next several days.

If you are planning on traveling Wednesday, experts recommend you get on the road before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to avoid anticipated higher traffic levels. Everyone wants to get home safe from their holiday, so make sure you don’t drive distracted, always wear your seatbelt and have patience.

This year’s travel forecasts are expected to be the second highest in the state’s history, coming just behind travel levels in 2021.

Airports have also seen record-breaking travel levels this week, so no matter how you are getting home, it’s important to be flexible and have patience.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
UPDATE: Authorities provide update on body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Seth Poling - WDTV Sports
Seth Poling passes away after battling ALS for 9 years
David Shriver (Philip Barbour Colts) to play for NYK in Summer League - WDTV Sports
David Shriver, former Philip Barbour Colt, to play for New York Knicks in NBA Summer League
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

Latest News

WVU Medicine
WVU Medicine officially expands with addition of Grant Memorial Hospital
Jimmy Sandy and Joni May
2 charged with cultivating marijuana in Gilmer County home
WAMSB
Bands from around the world finalize WAMSB participation plans
Jaymes Arbogast
Elkins man charged with soliciting teen
Police lights generic
Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged