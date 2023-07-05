Olive Hill Caboose rolls to new location

For decades, driving along Tom T Hall Boulevard meant being greeted by the Olive Hill Caboose, which now has a new home in town.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - For decades, driving along Tom T Hall Boulevard meant being greeted by the Olive Hill Caboose.

On Wednesday, the caboose hit the open road, rolling to a new spot -- the Olive Hill Depot Welcome Center.

It started as a conversation between Lisa Conley and the Brown family, about possibly moving the caboose to the welcome center. Conley said she answered with a resounding yes

“I said I would love to have (the caboose) here. That was the ball that began rolling,” Conley said.

The engine that helped moved the caboose was powered by the hands of R&D railroad, which recently lost their business in a fire. Conley says the help they provided despite their losses, is the epitome of strength.

“Their business burned to the ground, and within another week or so they were out here laying track ... Olive Hill Strong is what we call ourselves, and that’s proof right there,” Conley said.

The city of Olive Hill also plans to restore the caboose.

