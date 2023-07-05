Shawntra Marie Thornton, 38, of Fairmont passed peacefully away into the arms of a loving God, on Saturday June 17, 2023 in Morgantown, WV. She was born November 15, 1984 in Morgantown, WV the daughter of Atoi (Garry) McFadden Sr. of Saint Hedwig, TX and Marcus Thornton of Suffolk (VA). Shawntra was a fragile soul with a kind and loving heart. She loved life, her family and friends. She was highly competitive, loved game shows, card games, Bingo and had a hearty crazy laugh. She was previously employed with T-Mobile as a Customer Service Representative, and was a hardworking and dedicated employee. She was a graduate of North Marion High School and graduated from the University of Phoenix, Charlotte NC-Campus. She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents, Four brothers, George III (Patti) Curry (TX), Garry L. McFadden Jr. (TX) , Marcel Thornton and Tony Outlook (VA). Maternal Grandmothers Ruth King (NC ).Paternal Grandmother Roslin McFadden. Nephew Charles Anthony Gutierrez, Nieces Allana and Atianna Curry. Six Aunts Renee Rhoda, Bonnie King, Gladys Beans, Josephine Hudson, Yvette Young, Deneen Thomas, and Valgene Shoebrook, Six Uncles, Eddie King Jr. Rodney Rhoda, Clarence McFadden III, Duane McFadden, Darryl McFadden , William Shoebrook and Terrence McFadden. Her special cousins, Bria and Selwynn Rhoda, Tee and Loring Hudson, Robin Beans, Amber Royster, My'Kell Henry, Zion King, Avaree Lipscomb, Diane Clay, Trevia Holland, Eugene(Mary)Payne, Heather and Angela Jones, Gloria Randle, Brenda Walker, Dwight Thornton, and Nikki Thornton, Her Special Friends in North Carolina, Dondrill Levert, Dana Taylor, CiGi Howard and Demetria Lyons. She was preceded in death by her Maternal Grandfather, Eddie King Sr. and Paternal Grandparents, John Sr. and Lelia Thornton, and Clarence McFadden, Uncle John Thornton, Cousins Erica King and Lynette Royster. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Morning Star Baptist Church at 100 McKinney St, in Fairmont,WV . Visitation from 11am to 1pm and service immediately following at 1:00p.m. with Pastor Tony Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the Family at www.domicofh.com.

