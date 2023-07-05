Sheetz lowers gas prices to $1.776 a gallon on the Fourth of July

Lower gas prices at Sheetz for July 4th.
Lower gas prices at Sheetz for July 4th.(WDTV)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, Sheetz announced that their Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia locations would sell gas for $1.776 per gallon.

These lowered prices included regular, mid, and premium fuel grades.

The Sheetz on Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport had lines at both entrances throughout the day, with people waiting to fill up their tanks.

One customer Haley Stevens didn’t realize gas was a discounted price.

“Honestly, I didn’t know until a few minutes ago that gas was a dollar something today, and it was perfect timing because I needed to fill up. I was on E,” she said.

Stevens added while the lines looked long, she didn’t waste a lot of time waiting to fill up her tank.

“It wasn’t bad. I think I probably waited, no joke, five minutes. It did not take long,” she said.

Stevens said that this discounted price would go a long way for her.

“I drive a Jeep, and it does cost a lot to fill up my gas tank. So, today it only was $27.00 to fill up, and it’s usually $65.00,” she explained.

President and CEO of Sheetz, Travis Sheetz shared this statement, “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday,” he said.

This discounted price on gas ended at midnight on July 5.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Poling - WDTV Sports
Seth Poling passes away after battling ALS for 9 years
Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
Body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a woman with this loaded handgun at the security...
West Virginia woman tries to bring loaded gun onto flight, officials say

Latest News

Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
The water battle between local fire departments has garnered some fierce rivalries between...
Marion County town continues longstanding Fourth of July celebration
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | July 4, 2023
Body found near Clarksburg amphitheater