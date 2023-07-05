Sheetz lowers gas prices to $1.776 a gallon on the Fourth of July

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, Sheetz announced that their Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia locations would sell gas for $1.776 per gallon.

These lowered prices included regular, mid, and premium fuel grades.

The Sheetz on Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport had lines at both entrances throughout the day, with people waiting to fill up their tanks.

One customer Haley Stevens didn’t realize gas was a discounted price.

“Honestly, I didn’t know until a few minutes ago that gas was a dollar something today, and it was perfect timing because I needed to fill up. I was on E,” she said.

Stevens added while the lines looked long, she didn’t waste a lot of time waiting to fill up her tank.

“It wasn’t bad. I think I probably waited, no joke, five minutes. It did not take long,” she said.

Stevens said that this discounted price would go a long way for her.

“I drive a Jeep, and it does cost a lot to fill up my gas tank. So, today it only was $27.00 to fill up, and it’s usually $65.00,” she explained.

President and CEO of Sheetz, Travis Sheetz shared this statement, “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday,” he said.

This discounted price on gas ended at midnight on July 5.

