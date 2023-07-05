Stephen “Sappy” Sease

Stephen “Sappy” Sease
Stephen “Sappy” Sease(Stephen “Sappy” Sease)
By Master Control
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Yesterday, July 4th 2023, my good friend Donna Davis’s brother Randy “Sappy” Sease passed away after a long fight with liver disease. There will be no service per his wishes. He will be cremated. All donations towards his cremation expenses can be made at Carpenter and Ford Funeral home and would be greatly appreciated. He will be missed by many! RIP Sappy Stephen Randall Sease 11/7/1957 - 7/4/2023

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

