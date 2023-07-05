Taxpayers to pay $900K to send troops to Texas border

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On May 31, 2023, Governor Jim Justice announced West Virginia is sending 50 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to help secure the southern border.

After a records request, 5 News has discovered the total cost taxpayers will be shelling out for the mission is more than $900,000.

It’s unclear exactly where the money will be coming from, the budget surplus, the so-called “Rainy Day Fund”, or otherwise.

On May 11, President Biden officially let Title 42 expire.

Title 42 is a rule that allows limits on immigration in the name of public health.

It’s a hotly contested issue that some Republicans, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, say is a “negligent disregard for America’s national security.”

A week later, on May 16, Gov. Abbott sent a letter to Gov. Justice asking for help keeping the southern border secure.

And on May 31, Gov. Justice said he would be sending guard members 1,500 miles away to the Texas-Mexico border to “help reduce drug and human trafficking.”

“I think we’ve all got to step up and do our part to try to curb this craziness of the Biden Administration,” Gov. Justice said on May 31. “It’s caused an absolute epidemic. Nevertheless, they’ll be going, and we’re really proud of them, and we’ll wish them Godspeed to get home safe and sound. I know they’ll do incredible work. So, thank you again to our great National Guard.”

Troops are expected to arrive sometime in August and will stay for about 30 days.

Under federal law, it’s possible that Texas will reimburse West Virginia the $907,000 it’s paying to deploy the National Guard to the Lone Star State.

However, the specifics of when the reimbursement would be collected is unclear.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, boarder crossings actually decreased in the month after Title 42 expired, curbing initial fears of a massive spike in illegal crossings.

