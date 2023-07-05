Unknown algae takes over lake at Glenwood Park

Algae in the lake at Glenwood Park
Algae in the lake at Glenwood Park(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A good portion of the lake at Glenwood Park is covered in algae and nearly unrecognizable. Scott Clark is the General Manager for the Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District. He says he think this algae is different from those they typically treat.

“What we’re using now is PAK 27. It’s not contending with algae that’s in the lake as it typically does,” said Clark.

Clark says they have had problems fighting algae in the past but not to this extent. He says samples of the algae have been sent to a lab for identification. Once the algae is identified he says they can begin the process of treating it properly.

“There’s multiple ways that different algae can get into a lake. It can come from other boats, different lakes and rivers. It gets into the water coming off the boat,” said Clark.

Clark says the area of the lake covered with algae is not very deep. Which means sun penetrates the water more easily allowing it to grow. Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer says there’s currently a plan to reconstruct the lake which is used as a dam for flood control.

Archer says the project for reconstruction should be started within the next eighteen months. He says the project would make the lake deeper and likely help with algae. He adds they’re looking at other options as well.

He says over the years mud and other sentiment have made their way into the lake due to heavy rainfall which has fed the algae issue.

“We as a county commission want to dredge the soils and mud out of the bottom of that lake so that it will prevent in the future some additional problems with the algae growth,” said Archer.

Clark says during the summer months the PSD does not pull water to the public from the lake due to algae. He says right now they’re getting water from the Dan Hale Reservoir which is their main water source. He says they won’t begin pulling water from Glenwood Lake until January.

Clark says he should know by the end of the week what type of algae is affecting the water. He says once they know, they will work to find treatment options for the algae.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Clarksburg amphitheater
UPDATE: Authorities provide update on body found near Clarksburg Amphitheater
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted on attempted murder charge
Police lights generic
Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged
Clarksburg Police Department
1 life-flighted to the hospital after hit-and-run in Clarksburg
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

Latest News

Keeping pets safe in vehicles
Keeping pets safe when traveling in warm temperatures
A new leader is elected to oversee a significant share of Southern West Virginia’s opioid...
Emergency room physician selected as West Virginia’s 1st opioid settlement board member
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security...
Eighth gun caught by TSA sets new record for airport in West Virginia
LEGION BASEBALL - Bridgeport defeats Morgantown - WDTV Sports
Zach Frazier selected to All-Big 12 Preseason Team