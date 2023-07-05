Unknown algae takes over lake at Glenwood Park

GLENWOOD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A good portion of the lake at Glenwood Park is covered in algae and nearly unrecognizable. Scott Clark is the General Manager for the Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District. He says he think this algae is different from those they typically treat.

“What we’re using now is PAK 27. It’s not contending with algae that’s in the lake as it typically does,” said Clark.

Clark says they have had problems fighting algae in the past but not to this extent. He says samples of the algae have been sent to a lab for identification. Once the algae is identified he says they can begin the process of treating it properly.

“There’s multiple ways that different algae can get into a lake. It can come from other boats, different lakes and rivers. It gets into the water coming off the boat,” said Clark.

Clark says the area of the lake covered with algae is not very deep. Which means sun penetrates the water more easily allowing it to grow. Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer says there’s currently a plan to reconstruct the lake which is used as a dam for flood control.

Archer says the project for reconstruction should be started within the next eighteen months. He says the project would make the lake deeper and likely help with algae. He adds they’re looking at other options as well.

He says over the years mud and other sentiment have made their way into the lake due to heavy rainfall which has fed the algae issue.

“We as a county commission want to dredge the soils and mud out of the bottom of that lake so that it will prevent in the future some additional problems with the algae growth,” said Archer.

Clark says during the summer months the PSD does not pull water to the public from the lake due to algae. He says right now they’re getting water from the Dan Hale Reservoir which is their main water source. He says they won’t begin pulling water from Glenwood Lake until January.

Clark says he should know by the end of the week what type of algae is affecting the water. He says once they know, they will work to find treatment options for the algae.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.